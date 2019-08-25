Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparison side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 consensus price target and a -2.42% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.