Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.65 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 57.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.