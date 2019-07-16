Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S has 20.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Forward Pharma A/S has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.40%
|-2.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.84
|2.69
|2.84
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.
Dividends
Forward Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forward Pharma A/S.
