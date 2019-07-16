Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S has 20.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Forward Pharma A/S has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.40% -2.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forward Pharma A/S and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Forward Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forward Pharma A/S.