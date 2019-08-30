Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Contrasting side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.