Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.42 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta and it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 338.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.