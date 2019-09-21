Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forward Pharma A/S and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 104.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.