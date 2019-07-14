Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|7.16
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.65 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 94.59% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
