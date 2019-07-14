Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.16 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.65 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 94.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.