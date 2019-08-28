Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Contrasting side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1506.91 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 137.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 23.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.