Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
