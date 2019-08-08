Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.