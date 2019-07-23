Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.