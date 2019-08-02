Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 171.38 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forward Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, which is potential 38.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.