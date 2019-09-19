Forward Management Trimmed Stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) as Stock Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 103,946 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.02 million, down from 127,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.65. About 31,691 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 4,879 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 0.16% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation accumulated 266,980 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,326 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 490,660 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 11.13 million shares. 12,049 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd. Segment Wealth Management Lc accumulated 26,018 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd reported 1,950 shares stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,529 were accumulated by First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Services. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Albion Ut stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fidelity National Financial has 40,325 shares. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 79,110 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,649 shares to 66,083 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 3,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Addenda has invested 0.11% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 1832 Asset LP accumulated 5.30M shares. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited has 110 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 0.09% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.87 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 380 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company invested 0.24% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 3.31 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 33 shares. 153,817 are held by Dt Partners Ltd Llc. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton Invs Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 383,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 93,822 shares. California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

