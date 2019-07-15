Forward Management Trimmed Position in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $568,125; Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Caci International (CACI) Upped by $2.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 124,929 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 74,415 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Committed Financing in Place for the Proposed Transaction and Proposal Is Not Subject to Any Financing Contingency; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 195,887 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank & invested in 2,373 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 9,370 shares. Burney has 0.68% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 1,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 12,050 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 758,126 shares. Miles Cap Inc accumulated 1,709 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 3,334 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. First Midwest State Bank Division reported 3,567 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.09% or 198,539 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 61 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 97,072 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Wins Prime Position on $898 Million Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Cyber Engineering and Electronic Warfare Solutions to U.S. Navy – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Board Member Michael Daniels Honored at Corporate Directorship 100 Gala – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 19,562 shares to 347,305 shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,606 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JMP Securities Upgrades American Assets Trust (AAT) to Market Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on May 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ron Baron’s Baron Growth Fund 4th Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Kingstone Companies, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 5,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assets invested 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 690,884 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 20,340 shares. 17,300 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Incorporated. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 60,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 403,758 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). American Interest Group stated it has 29,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ajo LP stated it has 6,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6.60 million shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.64 million for 22.62 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.