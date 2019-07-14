Forward Management Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $500,565; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wealth Architects Has Cut Its Stake

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru invested in 2.7% or 80,916 shares. First Amer Natl Bank stated it has 225,445 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co Inc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atwood Palmer Incorporated accumulated 8,695 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 71,191 shares. Martin Tn holds 2.02% or 56,919 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,994 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 44,591 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 2.67% or 168,936 shares. Caprock Gru holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,021 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested 0.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,800 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 62 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Associate stated it has 92,796 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.02% or 5,638 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fagan Assocs stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Mutual Ins Communications owns 0.36% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,389 shares. Grs Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3.24% stake. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,270 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 7,346 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 1,751 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 12,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Liability Co holds 128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.