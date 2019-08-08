Forward Management Maintains Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY); Underhill Investment Management Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $7.12 Million; Stock Value Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67 million shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.19M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 4.66% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Us Commercial Bank De owns 7,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,941 shares. Intact Inv reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Veritable LP reported 22,221 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Summit Secs Limited accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. River Road Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 20,061 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Taylor Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 10,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Davenport And holds 21,042 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 9,884 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 878,619 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP) by 316,297 shares to 60,622 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 6,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,060 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 2.11% or 62,549 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 2,861 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 31,968 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 51,932 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.03M shares. 6,130 were reported by Nadler Finance Grp. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,602 shares. Virtu Llc reported 0.04% stake. Jackson Square Partners Limited Com has invested 2.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 3,675 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 60,660 shares. Bp Plc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

