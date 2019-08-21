Forward Management Lowered Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Position as Stock Rose; Ativo Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cdw (CDW) by $338,784 as Valuation Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 208,621 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044)

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 371,412 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc has 3,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atwood Palmer accumulated 5.48% or 401,514 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Victory Mngmt holds 621,586 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 1.02 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cibc Mkts reported 346,551 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.24% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hrt Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holding holds 1.55% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 878,483 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc reported 0.05% stake. Acadian Asset Management holds 24,076 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 24,682 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares to 268,030 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 32,277 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,630 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Citigroup stated it has 44,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,417 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 1.95 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 9,228 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 7,815 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 33,157 shares. Amer Inc accumulated 0.01% or 29,015 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 20,340 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 43,372 shares.