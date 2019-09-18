Forward Management Lowered Holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by $4.85 Million as Shares Declined; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stake Held by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 629,495 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 526,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 629,236 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 102,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 99,831 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 187,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco reported 2.68 million shares stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 442,723 shares. State Street holds 0% or 30,910 shares. Consonance Management Ltd Partnership has 2.28% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 2.34 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested in 556,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 46,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 36,265 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Blackrock Incorporated has 59,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 40,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,897 shares. Qs Lc reported 57,200 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 3,985 shares. Whittier Trust Co reported 1,374 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Incorporated reported 7.92M shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 1.12M shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc stated it has 1 shares. Griffin Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 20,431 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 29,695 shares. 10,016 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 611,899 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 433,597 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 1.76% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.98 million shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.11% or 32,895 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Inc has invested 6.64% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 938,771 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

