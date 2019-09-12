Forward Management Increased Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding; Alliant Energy (LNT) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Forward Management Llc increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 44.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc acquired 175,030 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Forward Management Llc holds 564,650 shares with $9.54M value, up from 389,620 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 2.33 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 188 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 142 cut down and sold holdings in Alliant Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 176.46 million shares, down from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 119 Increased: 134 New Position: 54.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 were bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12. $146,294 worth of stock was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Aew Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.55M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.29 million shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd reported 1,755 shares. The California-based Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 3.4% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Whittier Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 33 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 166,339 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. 16.64 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 46,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 17,737 shares. Three Peaks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 160,913 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2,447 shares.

Forward Management Llc decreased Rlj Lodging Tr stake by 14,000 shares to 600,110 valued at $15.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jernigan Cap Inc stake by 72,108 shares and now owns 534,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 10.93% above currents $15.1 stock price. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 to “Neutral”. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Thursday, August 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 9.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 878,045 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 23.82 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

