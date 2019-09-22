Forward Management Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Has Boosted by $2.80 Million as Shares Declined; As Mistras (MG) Valuation Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped by $2.12 Million Its Holding

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 909,583 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 107,831 shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broad Run Inv Lc invested in 0.61% or 971,558 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bancorporation Of America De holds 112,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 220,953 shares. Lapides Asset Lc holds 0.32% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,436 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 15,540 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,228 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). D E Shaw And reported 0.01% stake. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ma invested in 734,607 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 447,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,193 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS also bought $28,080 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares. The insider Stamatakis Manuel N. bought 5,000 shares worth $70,200.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 28,305 shares to 231,940 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MISTRAS Group Announces Acquisition of Onstream Pipeline Inspection For $143 Million And Increases Fiscal 2018 Revenue Guidance to $740 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MiniMedâ„¢ 670G System European Real-World Data Shows 73% Time in Range, Beyond Recommended Targets – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MISTRAS Group Inc (MG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS scoops up pipeline data management provider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 629 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 85,035 shares. Advisory holds 0.35% or 1.06 million shares. Stifel Fincl owns 15,300 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 7.65 million shares. The California-based Lpl Fin Limited Company has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 147,101 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Mngmt. Barnett & Company reported 42,550 shares stake. Aew Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.31% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 2.55M shares. 2.51M are held by Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 was made by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares to 534,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,838 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr.