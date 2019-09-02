Forward Management Has Trimmed American Assets Tr (AAT) Position by $568,125; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 169,967 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.94M, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.32 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.17M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 914,512 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.11% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 211,848 shares. 58,405 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Dubuque National Bank & has 71 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 14,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 34,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 207,649 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 201,244 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 7,417 shares. Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,720 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 6,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 24,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 18,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 42,133 shares to 535,709 shares, valued at $126.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 16,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $495.36 million for 11.94 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp holds 0.46% or 115,169 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 35,435 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 113,208 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 60,942 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 11,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 229,446 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 14,700 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0.1% or 838,556 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 118,498 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company has 5,509 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 982 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 9,371 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 6,925 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Com reported 51,198 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 483,926 shares.