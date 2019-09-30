Forward Management Has Raised Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position; FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS ORDINARY (FLYLF) Shorts Up By 44.44%

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) had an increase of 44.44% in short interest. FLYLF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 44.44% from 1,800 shares previously. With 23,600 avg volume, 0 days are for FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)’s short sellers to cover FLYLF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0821. About 1,000 shares traded. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 44.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc acquired 175,030 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Forward Management Llc holds 564,650 shares with $9.54 million value, up from 389,620 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Extended Stay America has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.33’s average target is 5.72% above currents $14.5 stock price. Extended Stay America had 4 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of STAY in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6.

Forward Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 269,749 shares to 239,238 valued at $33.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) stake by 269,300 shares and now owns 510,850 shares. Jernigan Cap Inc was reduced too.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 494,912 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Nomura Inc invested in 30,000 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated reported 551,976 shares stake. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Corp In has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Natixis invested in 0.1% or 783,682 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 564,217 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 11,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation holds 19,704 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 16,800 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).