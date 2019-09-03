Forward Management Has Lowered Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Position; Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake By $2.89 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) stake by 83.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Forward Management Llc holds 60,622 shares with $788,000 value, down from 376,919 last quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr now has $12.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 2,181 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 43,201 shares as Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 414,238 shares with $27.94M value, up from 371,037 last quarter. Vornado Realty Trust now has $11.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 450,175 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,423 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Company. Advisory Network Lc has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 31,730 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 10,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,444 are held by Natixis L P. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Chevy Chase reported 145,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lasalle Mngmt Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 3.57% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 8,273 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Natixis holds 0.01% or 14,938 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd holds 448,573 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Axa has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 55,510 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Pinebridge L P, a New York-based fund reported 920 shares.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 144,400 shares to 3.16 million valued at $101.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 41,500 shares and now owns 513,100 shares. Vici Properties Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72’s average target is 18.07% above currents $60.98 stock price. Vornado Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

