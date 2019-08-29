Forward Management Has Lowered American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding By $568,125; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased By $2.45 Million Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stake

Forward Management Llc decreased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 51.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Forward Management Llc holds 12,025 shares with $551,000 value, down from 24,650 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 189,222 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) stake by 79.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 76,609 shares as Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 172,722 shares with $5.69 million value, up from 96,113 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 260,993 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 98.25% above currents $21.69 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Benchmark maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Strs Ohio owns 132,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Torray Lc accumulated 0.1% or 29,452 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 29,527 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.01% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd holds 622,953 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Co has 525,462 shares. 130 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 841,158 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 195,932 shares. 34,742 are held by Menta Capital Lc. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.18M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust has $51 highest and $48 lowest target. $49.67’s average target is 7.05% above currents $46.4 stock price. American Assets Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $51 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) rating on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

