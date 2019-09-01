Forward Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Stag Indl (STAG) by $5.80 Million; Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined While Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 682,981 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 770,439 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAG: What More Can You Want? – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Industrial: Why Investors Need To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 90,419 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 71,669 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 11,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 249,283 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.1% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 33,273 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 21,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Pnc Service reported 7,985 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,845 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 28,130 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 7,017 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 76,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 134,490 shares.