Forward Management Has Decreased Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Plantronics Has 1.46 Sentiment

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 101 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 69 sold and trimmed positions in Plantronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Plantronics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

Forward Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 47.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Forward Management Llc holds 1,200 shares with $544,000 value, down from 2,305 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $514.22. About 319,374 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.71M for 8.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 312,813 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript)

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Poly Sponsors Apollo XI’s Official 50th Anniversary Gala with Tribute to the Legendary Transmission that Connected Millions to the Moon Landing – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Announces Third Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling Issued on Antitrust Litigation – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YieldBoost Equinix From 1.9% To 11.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EQIX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Hold Equinix (EQIX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting EQIX Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix & IBM Cloud Collaborate for Data-Center Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.