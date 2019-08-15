Forward Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $1.61 Million; Regency Ctrs (REG) Stock Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Its Position

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 663,013 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 891,095 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN 666 FIFTH AVENUE; 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,402 shares. 2.41M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 28,183 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) invested in 35,107 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Employees Retirement invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Conning invested in 4,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc owns 12,222 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 210,088 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Brookfield Asset reported 0.46% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 79,689 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 2.83 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Victory Management holds 2,454 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 482 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 149 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Public holds 35,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). New York-based Bamco Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Vanguard Inc holds 24,031 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.32% or 36.19M shares. Addenda holds 85,251 shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 20,785 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

