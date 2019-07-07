Forward Management Has Boosted Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $1.61 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Raised Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Market Valuation Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 535,986 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000

