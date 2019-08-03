Forward Management Decreased Stag Indl (STAG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) as Valuation Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 1.24 million shares traded or 25.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Glenmede Tru Na holds 4,370 shares. Blair William And Il owns 21,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.66M are owned by Northern Tru. 129,200 are held by Real Est Ltd Liability Corporation. Forward Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 10.91 million shares. Endurance Wealth invested in 368,801 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 17,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 528 shares. 10,645 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 90,100 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 4,250 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.17M shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 7,234 shares to 81,287 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM).

