Forward Management Decreased Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $500,565; As Healthstream (HSTM) Stock Value Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut by $743,624 Its Stake

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $553.61. About 76,228 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 26,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 255,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 281,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 22,794 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. REBROVICK LINDA also sold $388,500 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) on Wednesday, May 15.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 95.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp holds 43,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 12,818 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 8,600 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Pnc Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 5,556 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.76% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). 16,113 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 68,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 11,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Citigroup has 20,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management owns 255,197 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 10,200 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).