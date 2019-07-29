Forward Management Cut Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Holding; 7 Analysts Covering The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. See The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $440.0000 New Target: $460.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $435.0000 New Target: $490.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $487.0000 New Target: $525.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $470.0000 New Target: $505.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $490.0000 New Target: $550.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $525.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $480.0000 New Target: $527.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $448.0000 New Target: $460.0000 Maintain

Forward Management Llc decreased Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) stake by 83.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP)’s stock rose 39.62%. The Forward Management Llc holds 60,622 shares with $788,000 value, down from 376,919 last quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr now has $14.45M valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 4,200 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. The insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested in 612 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ferguson Wellman Capital accumulated 1,041 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 872 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs holds 2,375 shares. 431 are owned by Prelude Capital. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 153,325 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.11% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. 139,949 were reported by Montag Caldwell Limited Liability. Essex Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greatmark Invest Prns stated it has 710 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc holds 0.01% or 507 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc reported 15,047 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

The stock decreased 0.65% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $508.99. About 172,199 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS