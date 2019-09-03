Forward Management Cut Position in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by $3.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Value Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 416,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 21.14 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 2,181 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Mgmt Ca has 574,864 shares. Westover Capital Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,436 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc owns 53,878 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 259,664 were accumulated by South State. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 129,248 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag owns 391,881 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited owns 315,533 shares. Blume Cap Management accumulated 6,274 shares. Wade G W Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orrstown reported 2,183 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 1.21% or 2.28 million shares. Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv owns 59,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 9,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).