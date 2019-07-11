Forward Management Continues to Hold Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY); Tremblant Capital Group Raised Its Stake in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) by $13.50 Million

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 116,811 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 64,962 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

