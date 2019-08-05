Forward Management Boosted Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding; Shellback Capital LP Lifted By $395,000 Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding

Forward Management Llc increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forward Management Llc acquired 80,500 shares as Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Forward Management Llc holds 780,150 shares with $16.05M value, up from 699,650 last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Partners LP now has $17.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 654,661 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.38; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Shellback Capital Lp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 5,000 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 40,051 shares with $3.20M value, up from 35,051 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 1.49 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents

Forward Management Llc decreased Jernigan Cap Inc stake by 164,542 shares to 606,108 valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 13.00M shares. Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 13,846 shares. 43,250 are owned by Gam Ag. Dubuque Natl Bank accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. 592,462 were reported by Fmr. Natixis owns 26,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton has invested 4.66% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Farmers Merchants holds 0% or 83 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 611 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Intact Inc reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bellecapital Intll Limited reported 0.21% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 3.70M were reported by Scotia Cap. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 972,749 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc stake by 196,989 shares to 97,088 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 18,084 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.