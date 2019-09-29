Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.00 5.42M -0.13 0.00 Wolverine World Wide Inc. 27 2.51 83.78M 2.00 13.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Industries Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Industries Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 488,684,518.98% -12.1% -6.9% Wolverine World Wide Inc. 315,080,857.47% 18.9% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.29. From a competition point of view, Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Forward Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Industries Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. is $35, which is potential 23.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Industries Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 94.4%. Insiders held 40.46% of Forward Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38% Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.