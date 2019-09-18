Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) and Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Comparison side by side

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.13 0.00 Weyco Group Inc. 28 0.83 N/A 1.78 15.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Industries Inc. and Weyco Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forward Industries Inc. and Weyco Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -6.9% Weyco Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries Inc. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Weyco Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Weyco Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Weyco Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forward Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Industries Inc. and Weyco Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 34.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.46% of Forward Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.6% are Weyco Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38% Weyco Group Inc. 3.26% 2.15% -18.65% 1.14% -20.78% -5.66%

For the past year Weyco Group Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Weyco Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. It offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. The company wholesales its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13 company-owned retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. Weyco Group, Inc. also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.