Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Comparison side by side

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.13 0.00 Tapestry Inc. 30 0.97 N/A 2.47 12.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forward Industries Inc. and Tapestry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Industries Inc. and Tapestry Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -6.9% Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, Tapestry Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Tapestry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tapestry Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forward Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Industries Inc. and Tapestry Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tapestry Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Tapestry Inc. is $29.6, which is potential 44.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Forward Industries Inc. shares and 91.4% of Tapestry Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 40.46% of Forward Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38% Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Tapestry Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.