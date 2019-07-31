Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Comparing side by side

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.28 N/A 0.09 16.94 Tapestry Inc. 33 1.49 N/A 2.55 12.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Industries Inc. and Tapestry Inc. Tapestry Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Forward Industries Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Forward Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Tapestry Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.2% Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. From a competition point of view, Tapestry Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Tapestry Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forward Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Industries Inc. and Tapestry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11.7% of Forward Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -7.1% -5.88% -12.2% -5.88% 0.7% 10.77% Tapestry Inc. 1.07% -3.78% -11.45% -26% -31.99% -7.91%

For the past year Forward Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Tapestry Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Tapestry Inc. beats Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.