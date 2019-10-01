Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) and Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) and Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.00 5.42M -0.13 0.00 Caleres Inc. 20 0.65 38.84M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 has Forward Industries Inc. and Caleres Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries Inc. 490,453,352.64% -12.1% -6.9% Caleres Inc. 196,757,852.08% -1.9% -0.7%

Forward Industries Inc. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Caleres Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Industries Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Caleres Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Forward Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caleres Inc.

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Forward Industries Inc. shares and 99.6% of Caleres Inc. shares. Forward Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.46%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Caleres Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38% Caleres Inc. 0.16% -4.38% -27.07% -36.75% -43.71% -32.52%

For the past year Forward Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Caleres Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. SchollÂ’s Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, RykÃ¤, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails menÂ’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.