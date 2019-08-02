Forward Air (FWRD) to pay $0.18 on Sep 6, 2019; Ing Prime Rate Trust (PPR)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Forward Air Corp’s current price of $62.01 translates into 0.29% yield. Forward Air Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 249,346 shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Ing Prime Rate Trust (PPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 33 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 38 sold and reduced their holdings in Ing Prime Rate Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 47.21 million shares, up from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Prime Rate Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Forward Air Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 44,411 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 53,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 317,817 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Paloma Management Company owns 3,802 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Int invested in 0.01% or 21,788 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 3.01 million shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). 77 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 84,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) or 23,915 shares. Moreover, Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 3,394 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 27,531 shares. Cardinal accumulated 0.47% or 25,274 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $516,141 activity. RUBLE CHRIS C sold $516,141 worth of stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited Less-than-truckload , Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). It has a 19.91 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $703.48 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. LLC.

