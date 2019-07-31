Forward Air (FWRD) to pay $0.18 on Sep 6, 2019; Enbridge (ENB) Shorts Decreased By 0.25%

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Forward Air Corp’s current price of $62.06 translates into 0.29% yield. Forward Air Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 216,064 shares traded or 24.54% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. ENB’s SI was 27.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 27.50M shares previously. With 3.57 million avg volume, 8 days are for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s short sellers to cover ENB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.67M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $516,141 activity. RUBLE CHRIS C had sold 7,926 shares worth $516,141.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited Less-than-truckload , Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool). It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $67.40 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 45.91 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

