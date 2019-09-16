Forward Air (FWRD) Stock Price Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $2.63 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) by 92.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 53,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Forward Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 87,487 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 56,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 93,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clean Yield Group accumulated 1,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.26M shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8.78M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 17,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 88,714 shares. Fincl Advantage has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.94% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 1,142 were reported by Reilly Financial Advsr Lc. Citigroup Inc reported 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 70,215 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tudor Et Al has 911,118 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares to 117,123 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold FWRD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.12 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 41,301 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 103,088 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 176,457 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 527 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). 33,247 are owned by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Alps Advsr accumulated 6,076 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 16,288 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 49,360 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 85,893 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 1.18 million shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 406,978 shares.