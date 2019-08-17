Forward Air (FWRD) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Boosted Stake by $18.81 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 103,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 418,310 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16 million, up from 314,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 27,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.74M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 436,804 shares traded or 157.76% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 7,192 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 897,253 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 164,016 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 4,065 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.09% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 400 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 289,005 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 23,915 shares. Icon Advisers reported 16,200 shares stake. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.52 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 11,000 shares to 53,700 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Forward Air Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:FWRD) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 279,034 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability has 6,579 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 4,124 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 1.83 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 193,127 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,275 shares. 28,571 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. 21,525 were accumulated by Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 9,200 were accumulated by Trellus Mgmt Lc. Bangor Retail Bank accumulated 6,833 shares. 176,116 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 0.06% or 14,611 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 23,678 shares to 85,222 shares, valued at $87.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 190,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,360 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.