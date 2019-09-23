Forward Air (FWRD) Holder Dean Investment Associates Boosted Its Position; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 36,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 34,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.32. About 604,163 shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 167.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 42,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 67,485 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 25,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 55,597 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 77,436 shares to 68,209 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 31,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,665 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold FWRD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.12 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 930,088 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Glenmede Communication Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 17,845 shares stake. 44,514 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. American International Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 3,948 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 49,360 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 44,005 shares. Boston Prns reported 25,354 shares stake. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 1.18M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 5,182 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 743 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 294,200 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De has 6,433 shares.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Knight-Swift & J.B. Hunt Put Trucking Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Results From The 3PLs: Strong Quarter At Echo, Forward Air Makes An Acquisition, A Detailed Market Overview From Landstar – Benzinga” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

