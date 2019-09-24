Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 73.44%. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.45%. Competitively, 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.