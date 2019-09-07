Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 59.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.