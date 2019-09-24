Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 0%. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.