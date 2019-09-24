Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 0%. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
