Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) Comparison side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.