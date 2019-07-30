Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) Comparison side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.45%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.