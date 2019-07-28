Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) Comparing side by side

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.45%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.