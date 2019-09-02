Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forum Merger II Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.