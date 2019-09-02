Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forum Merger II Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
