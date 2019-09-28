Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation has 35.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.45% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Forum Merger II Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Forum Merger II Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forum Merger II Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Forum Merger II Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Forum Merger II Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Dividends

Forum Merger II Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.